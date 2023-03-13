Is Jets Wideout Hinting At Aaron Rodgers Trade With These Tweets?

Garrett Wilson picked quite the time to post a pair of cryptic tweets.

Wilson sent the NFL world further into a frenzy Monday afternoon as his tweets got many believing the New York Jets wideout was speaking about Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, who continued to hold the NFL hostage into the middle of the afternoon, had not officially made his announcement regarding retirement or return to play.

However, a report from well-known pundit Trey Wingo got the juices flowing before Wilson took it a step further.

“Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done,” Wingo tweeted at 2:52 p.m. ET, seven minutes before Wilson’s initial post. “History is about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle.”

Wilson then took to Twitter and wrote: “I can finally enjoy my (vacation) now.”

The Offensive Rookie of the Year quickly added: “Y’all shud see this smile on me (right now).”

I can finally enjoy my vacay now. — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) March 13, 2023

Y?all shud see this smile on me rn ? — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) March 13, 2023

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter both followed up Wingo’s post and said nothing official has happened on the Rodgers front. The Jets, however, remain cautiously optimistic that an update on Rodgers won’t be too far away, per Schefter.

It seems as if Wilson and the rest of the NFL world is hoping a conclusion is near, too.