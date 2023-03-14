Missouri State Vs. Texas A&M CC Live Stream: Watch First Four Game Online, On TV

The NCAA Tournament kicks off with a First Four matchup between Southeast Missouri and Texas A&M Corpus Christi at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The Islanders have made their second straight appearance in the First Four, and they hope to earn their spot in the South region against No. 1 seed Alabama. The Red Hawks will make their second appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2000.

Southeast Missouri relied on sophomore guard Phillip Russell and senior guard Chris Harris, who each have made the All-OVC team, to win the conference tournament after finishing third in the regular season.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi has been lead by leading scorer Trevian Tennyson, and it will also lean on sharpshooters Ross Williams and De’Lazarus Keys.

The Islanders are 3.5-point favorites over the Red Hawks at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the total for the game has been set at 157.5.

When: Tuesday, March 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | truTV.com