Patriots Add Veteran Tackle With First Reported Free Agent Signing

It took more than 24 hours, but the Patriots finally agreed to terms Tuesday with their first external free agent.

New England is signing veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson to a two-year contract, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported.

Anderson actually is a familiar face for the Patriots, who initially signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but cut him less than a month later. After a brief stint with the New York Jets, he found a home in Denver, where he went on to appear in 41 games with 12 starts over the last three seasons.

The Rice product made his first NFL start at right tackle in 2020, but all of his regular-season snaps since that game have come on the left side, per Pro Football Focus. He started seven games for the Broncos this season and was PFF’s 48th-highest-graded tackle, two spots below new Patriots teammate Conor McDermott.

Anderson has seen work on the right side in each of the last two preseasons, so he should offer some positional versatility.

Though he cannot officially until the new league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, Anderson confirmed his return in a message to Patriots fans.

“I remember signing with you after the draft!” the 26-year-old tweeted. “Everything come full circle, and I can?t wait to give you everything I have and more. Not much for me to say, but a lot for me to do.”