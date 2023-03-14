Jakobi Meyers Contract Details Surprisingly Team-Friendly For Raiders

Jakobi Meyers’ new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders includes $21 million in guaranteed money.

Sort of.

The details of Meyers’ deal, which were shared by multiple outlets Tuesday, reveal it’s actually an even more team-friendly pact than initial reports indicated.

Though the former New England Patriots receiver agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million contract, its structure offers him little security beyond this season. If they choose to do so, the Raiders could cut him next offseason and avoid paying the final two years of his deal.

Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports described it as “essentially a one-year, $11 million contract with team options for 2024 and 2025.”

The Raiders could actually get out of Meyers' contract pretty easily after the 2023 season.



$5.5M signing bonus and $5M salary in 2023 are fully guaranteed.



Beyond that, Las Vegas could forego 2024/2025 salaries and $5.5M roster bonus by third day of 2024 league year. https://t.co/2OFSwnRoPu — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 14, 2023

New Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers' 3-year, $33 million deal.



? $5.5 million signing bonus.

? $11 million in cash each year.

? $500K of that in workout/per-game roster bonuses.

? 2024 money not guaranteed until next March.



… So this is basically a year-to-year deal for Vegas. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 14, 2023

These revelations make it even more surprising that the Patriots were not able to re-sign Meyers, who did not command the hefty price tag many were expecting as the top free agent receiver available.