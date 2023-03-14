Jakobi Meyers Contract Details Surprisingly Team-Friendly For Raiders

Jakobi Meyers’ new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders includes $21 million in guaranteed money.
Sort of.
The details of Meyers’ deal, which were shared by multiple outlets Tuesday, reveal it’s actually an even more team-friendly pact than initial reports indicated.
Though the former New England Patriots receiver agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million contract, its structure offers him little security beyond this season. If they choose to do so, the Raiders could cut him next offseason and avoid paying the final two years of his deal.
Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports described it as “essentially a one-year, $11 million contract with team options for 2024 and 2025.”
These revelations make it even more surprising that the Patriots were not able to re-sign Meyers, who did not command the hefty price tag many were expecting as the top free agent receiver available.
That decision can’t be fairly judged until New England makes whatever additions it has planned at wideout, but Meyers will be a difficult player to replace after leading the team in receiving in each of the last three seasons and serving as a trusted security blanket for quarterback Mac Jones.
The Patriots have DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Lynn Bowden and Tre Nixon under contract for the 2023 season and, as of Tuesday afternoon, had not made any external free agent signings or trade acquisitions.
Nelson Agholor, who failed to live up to the two-year, $22 million deal he signed in 2021, hit free agency along with Meyers and has yet to find a new home.