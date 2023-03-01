NFL Insider Projects Jets’ New Starting Quarterback For 2023 Season

The Jets’ quarterback interests aren’t a secret. New York is in the market for a veteran signal-caller to replace Zach Wilson after his disastrous 2022 season.

The only question is who will be behind center in the Meadowlands in the 2023 season?

The most suggested candidates have been Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, the latter of whom the Jets have already met with twice. But acquiring Rodgers could be too burdensome from a logistics standpoint and Carr probably is the most coveted QB on the free-agent market. The demands for these stars could open the door for Jimmy Garoppolo, who ESPN’s Field Yates believes will be New York’s QB1 in 2023.

“Garoppolo has his ties to this franchise as well, having started for the 49ers when Jets coach Robert Saleh and several other New York coaches were on that staff under Kyle Shanahan,” Yates wrote .”Finding the right terms to bring in Garoppolo is a challenge, though. He’s coming off another significant injury (left foot), but he’s a major upgrade — Zach Wilson has struggled through two seasons and was benched in 2022 — and would provide substantial leadership.”

If Jimmy G winds up with New York, Jets fans shouldn’t view it as a consolation prize. Over the course of his six-year 49ers tenure, Garoppolo proved what he’s capable of when he’s complemented by a stout defense and above-average supporting cast. Gang Green checks both of those boxes and they probably only need a sound decision-maker at quarterback in order to become a legitimate contender.

Would the Jets immediately become a Super Bowl favorite with Garoppolo on board? No. But they’d probably be a team no one wants to see in 2023.