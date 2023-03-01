Mike Gorman Reveals Reason For Eye Patch During Celtics-Knicks Game

Mike Gorman donned an eye path when he called the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks game Feb. 27.

The voice of the Celtics revealed on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast that he was hopeful he could avoid telling the story behind the eye patch. Gorman, like the true professional he is, remained focused on the game ahead of him and called it as if nothing was wrong.

The 77-year-old stayed tight-lipped about the new eyewear until Wednesday when he made his appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.”

Gorman told the hosts that he “suddenly lost most of his sight” while he was eating lunch. He thought he suffered a stroke so he walked himself to a hospital to get checked out. Turns out, his retina detached itself. So the doctors reattached it and Gorman was back to work just a few days later.

He didn’t miss a beat during the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks after atrocious shooting in the first half and Jayson Tatum’s first career ejection.

The Celtics, and Gorman, will be back in action Wednesday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip.