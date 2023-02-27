Jets ‘Exploring’ Outside-The-Box Quarterback Options This Offseason?

Aaron Rodgers probably is the New York Jets’ preferred quarterback target this NFL offseason.

He’s one of the greatest QBs in NFL history, still playing at a high level and there’s reason to believe the Green Bay Packers might trade him (and turn to Jordan Love) ahead of the 2023 campaign.

But what if the Packers ultimately keep Rodgers? Or what if another franchise swoops in and steals the four-time NFL MVP right out from under the Jets’ noses?

Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo are two other quarterbacks frequently connected to New York in offseason speculation, but it’s safe to say the Jets are casting a wide net, with a couple of outside-the-box options perhaps in play, as well.

“As for the Jets, it seems clear that Rodgers (under the right circumstances) would be their first choice, but this isn’t an Aaron-or-bust situation,” NFL insider Albert Breer wrote Monday for The MMQB. “They’re exploring everything, from Rodgers and Carr, to Ryan Tannehill and Jimmy Garoppolo, to even the idea of bringing Geno Smith back or luring Daniel Jones from across town.”

Pursuing Geno Smith and/or Daniel Jones obviously would be fascinating for two totally different reasons. Smith began his career with the Jets as a second-round draft pick in 2013, only to leave after a tumultuous four-year tenure in which a teammate even punched him in the face and fractured his jaw. And Jones, the sixth overall pick in 2019, spent his first four seasons with the New York Giants, who, of course, share MetLife Stadium with the Jets.

The most likely scenario is that Smith and Jones wind up back with the Seattle Seahawks and Giants, respectively, leaving the Jets to consider the alternatives. The Jets already met with Carr, who recently was released by the Las Vegas Raiders, and how Rodgers approaches his future after going on a much-publicized darkness retreat could have a huge impact on the overall quarterback market.