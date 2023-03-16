Northwestern Vs. Boise State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

The Northwestern Wildcats and Boise State Broncos will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday night.

The No. 10 seed Broncos enter the tournament coming off a 24-9 regular season and a semifinal loss to Utah State in the Mountain West Conference tournament. The Wildcats, who enter as the West region’s No. 7 seed, finished 21-11 and lost in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament to Penn State.

Northwestern is a 1.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total set at 127.5. The winner will advance in the West region and take on the winner of No. 2 UCLA and No. 15 UNC Asheville.

Here’s how to watch Northwestern-Boise State online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 16 at 7:35 p.m. ET
TV: truTV
Live Streams: truTV

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
