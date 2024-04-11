Dan Hurley does not need to go anywhere in order to serve at the helm of a men’s college basketball blue blood.

So instead of leaving the six-time national champion Connecticut Huskies to take over for John Calipari at the University of Kentucky, Hurley will remain in Storrs. And he’ll do so with the opportunity to chase a third straight national title.

It felt like the most likely outcome given his own comments, but was finalized Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander also reported Hurley to Kentucky is “not happening.” Hurley will receive a well-deserved pay bump after leading the Huskies to back-to-back titles.

“They could offer $20 million a year and he wouldn’t go,” one source told Norlander.

Trusted Kentucky insider Matt Jones of KY Sports Radio issued a follow-up report and said Hurley turned down a “massive” offer from the Wildcats.

Hurley told FS1’s Colin Cowherd on Wednesday it was “flattering” to be in the mix for Kentucky’s opening, but shot down the scenario.

“It’s certainly flattering, but I’ve got a long career of turning down jobs or more money to stay in places that I was happy, and that fit me, and that provide me the resources to, at that level, achieve the things you want to achieve,” Hurley told Cowherd. “The opportunity to go for a three-peat right now is the only thing that is obviously on anyone’s mind here. So I just can’t see that being a thing.”

Hurley is not the only highly-respected college coach to turn down Kentucky. Norlander reported Thursday that Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew will not take the Wildcats job.

The Wildcats job opened up after Calipari left Kentucky for SEC rival Arkansas.