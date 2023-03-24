Patriots Mailbag: Which 2022 Draft Pick Will Break Out In Year 2?

Mailbag time! Let’s get right to your New England Patriots questions.

@Doyourjobwell

Which player do you think will improve the most in his second year on the team?

There are several possible candidates, but I’m eager to see how Cole Strange performs in Year 2.

The surprise first-round draft pick was far from perfect as a rookie, but he started every game at left guard and improved as the season progressed, allowing just one sack after Week 8, per Pro Football Focus. Strange now will have a full NFL offseason to pack on some pounds and improve his strengths — stated goals of his — and, more importantly, will have a real offensive line coach to guide him in new hire Adrian Klemm.

Remember, Strange’s position coach last season was Matt Patricia, who hadn’t coached O-linemen since 2005 and also was pulling double duty as New England’s offensive play-caller. He should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Klemm’s arrival.

Bill Belichick’s decision to take Strange 21st overall last year still deserves scrutiny, and there’s no guarantee he’ll ever live up to that lofty draft slot. But if he can continue his upward trajectory and become even an above-average guard this season, the Patriots’ interior trio of him, center David Andrews and right guard Mike Onwenu could be one of the NFL’s best.

As for other breakout candidates, I thought cornerback Jack Jones flashed Pro Bowl potential last season, but his late-season team suspension was a red flag, especially for a player who had disciplinary issues at both USC and Arizona State. It’s unclear how the Patriots currently view Jones and what his 2023 role might look like.

We’ve also seen plenty of New England running backs emerge in Year 2 after quiet rookie years, so I’m interested to see whether Pierre Strong and/or Kevin Harris can carve out larger offensive roles after combining for just 35 touches and less than 200 yards from scrimmage this season.