Resetting Patriots’ Roster After First Wave Of Free Agent Activity

One week into NFL free agency, the Patriots’ roster looks noticeably different on both sides of the ball.

New England’s external additions have been largely offense-focused, with two tackles, a running back, a wideout and a tight end making up its first five outside free agent signings.

On defense, the plan has centered around retention, with seven of the Patriots’ nine internal defensive free agents re-signing. They’ll have some sizable holes to patch in the secondary, however, after losing longtime free safety Devin McCourty to retirement and cutting starting cornerback Jalen Mills.

With the opening wave of free agent activity now settled, here’s an updated look at each New England position group (new additions in bold):

QUARTERBACK

Mac Jones

Bailey Zappe

The Patriots officially cut veteran backup Brian Hoyer last week, so expect them to add at least one additional QB before OTAs begin in May. Will they draft one for the third straight year?

RUNNING BACK

Rhamondre Stevenson

James Robinson

Pierre Strong

Kevin Harris

Ty Montgomery

J.J. Taylor