San Diego State Vs. Alabama Live Stream: Watch Sweet 16 Game Online, On TV

A trip the Elite 8 is on the line

by

2 hours ago

San Diego State and Alabama are riding win streaks going into Friday’s Sweet 16 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

The No. 5 Aztecs (29-6, 15-3 Mountain West) have won six straight games — including ending Furman’s exciting run — and look to take down the top-seeded Crimson Tide (31-5, 16-2 SEC) for a trip to the Elite 8 for the first time in history.

Alabama, who made easy work of No. 8 Maryland in the second round of March Madness, is the 7.5-point favorite, with the total set at 137.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

There’s been plenty of upsets already, can San Diego State be the next one and knock Alabama from the tournament? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch San Diego State-Alabama online and on TV:

When: Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: TBS

More:

The Key To A Perfect March Madness Bracket: Luck
Thumbnail photo via Russell Lansford/USA TODAY Sports Images
