Pittsburgh Vs. Georgia Tech Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

Georgia Tech pulled off an exciting win over Florida State on Tuesday

1 hours ago

Georgia Tech completed a double-digit rally for a thrilling win over Florida State and now will play the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

This is the third time the two teams will meet this season.

Pittsburgh is well-rested while Georgia Tech will play on back-to-back nights. The Panthers enter the tournament as the No. 5 seed after going 14-6 in ACC play — the highest seed they’ve amassed since the 2013-14 season. Georgia Tech went 6-14 in ACC games, but has won four straight and six of its last seven.

The winner of Wednesday’s game advances to play No. 4 Duke.

Here’s how to watch the Panthers-Yellow Jackets matchup online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN

