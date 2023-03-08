WWE Announces Bad Bunny Will Host Backlash In Puerto Rico

WWE announced Wednesday that Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny will host Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6. This will be the first premium live event WWE has held in the country since New Year’s Revolution in 2005.

The event will be held in Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. The last time WWE held a show at the venue was for a live event in 2021. Bad Bunny broke the venue’s attendance record during his tour last year with 18,749 ticket buyers, according to Billboard.

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year?s Revolution at el Coliseo,” Bad Bunny said in WWE’s press release. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it.”

Bad Bunny’s last WWE appearance was at last year’s Royal Rumble in St. Louis., where he was eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar. But the Latin American artist has kept his ties with the company by appearing on its video game, “WWE 2K23.”

“We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow,” chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in a press release. “Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”

Money in the Bank will be held at The O2 Arena in London on July 1, and WWE announced this week King and Queen of the Ring will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 26.

WWE’s big ventures in international markets comes amid rumors of a possible sale. Vince McMahon reportedly wants $9 billion for his company, which has a market cap of $6.048 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.