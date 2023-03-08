Virginia Tech Vs. Notre Dame: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

Matching up in the first round of the ACC tournament, Virginia Tech (18-13) and Notre Dame (11-20) square off with a chance at facing NC State in the second round.

Notre Dame comes off their dominant 87-64 showing against Clemson, while Virginia Tech similarly destroyed Florida State University in their 82-60 home victory this past Saturday.

The Hokies enter the contest with history by their side, winning each of the last five matchups against the Fighting Irish. However, the two sides have split the all-time series at nine victories a piece.

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ACC Network