Cryptic Stefon Diggs Tweet Has NFL Fans Speculating About Bills Star

Football fans saw a number of wide receiver-related fireworks last offseason, and many can’t help but wonder if Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs could headline a second act this spring.

Diggs posted a rather cryptic tweet Wednesday morning, which unsurprising got NFL Twitter buzzing.

“It’s just business, don’t take it personal,” Diggs tweeted.

He followed it up 10 minutes later by adding: “That’s what they say at least.”

Fans took those tweets in a number of directions but one all-encompassing thought was Diggs’ future in Buffalo is far from certain.

Diggs’ tweet Wednesday morning came after it was pointed out that the three-time Pro Bowler unfollowed the Bills on Instagram. Multiple Twitter users even went as far as to highlight that Diggs still follows the Dallas Cowboys, the team that his younger brother, Trevon Diggs, represents. Both Diggs brothers have acknowledged they would like to play for the same team before their respective careers are over.

The 29-year-old Diggs, who is coming off a season in which he caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns, is under contract in Buffalo through the 2027 season. He was traded to the Bills prior to the 2020 campaign and has gone on to form a dynamite connection with quarterback Josh Allen. Diggs was a First Team All-Pro in his first year in Buffalo.