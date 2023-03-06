Three Red Sox-Related Questions Entering 2023 World Baseball Classic

Before players across Major League Baseball officially embark on the 2023 season, several, including many Boston Red Sox affiliates, will compete in the fifth annual World Baseball Classic tournament.

This month, 20 teams will battle for the WBC crown while also serving as featured representatives of both their respective MLB teams and native homelands. And while present Red Sox stars such as Rafael Devers (Dominican Republic) will take the field and compete, so will former Boston fan favorites like Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (USA).

This presents a more than watch-worthy opportunity to catch pre-season action, with a higher stake involved than a typical spring training exhibition. As opposed to a much smaller sample size in meaningless preseason innings, the WBC provides more of an October-like feel. This also poses a few Red Sox-related questions that’ll quickly be answered once players take the field on March 7.

With that being said, here are three:

1.) How much Masataka Yoshida should we expect to see?

There’s nothing to anticipate more than Yoshida’s in-game action.

Unless you’re an avid fan of Nippon Professional Baseball, your frame of reference to watching Yoshida is likely very limited. And as mentioned before, the WBC is a much more intense environment than spring training. The rosters feature the best players willing to partake in the event rather than a lineup mix of big league and minor league talents. This could provide Yoshida, who is set to play alongside Shohei Ohtani with Team Japan, plenty of in-game situational reps against the same MLB-caliber opponents that he’ll face during his rookie campaign with the Red Sox in 2023.

On the other hand, there’s also a cautionary element involved. The Red Sox invested $90 million to sign Yoshida from Japan this past offseason and bring the 29-year-old on board. Last season the Red Sox finished at the bottom of the American League East, adding some weight to Yoshida’s shoulders before even stepping foot at Fenway Park. Skipper Alex Cora is aware of this and relayed a message to Yoshida before taking off for WBC festivities.