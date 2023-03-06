Ex-Patriots O-Lineman Lands With New Team After Waiver Claim

Hayden Howerton was a Patriots practice squadder in 2022

by

3 minutes ago

It didn’t take Hayden Howerton long to find a new NFL home.

Three days after being released by the New England Patriots, Howerton was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals, according to Monday’s NFL transaction wire.

Howerton, an undrafted interior offensive lineman out of SMU, signed to the Patriots’ practice squad in November after spending his rookie training camp with the Tennessee Titans. New England signed him to a future contract after the season but cut him less than two months later.

The 24-year-old Howerton has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game. He had been poised to compete for a roster spot in a Patriots position group that features centers David Andrews and Kody Russey and guards Mike Onwenu, Cole Strange and Chasen Hines.

NFL free agency officially opens next Wednesday, March 15. The Patriots are lacking at offensive tackle and could benefit from some additional interior depth, as well.

More:

Ex-Patriots O-Lineman Lands With New Team After Waiver Claim
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida
Previous Article

Three Red Sox-Related Questions Entering 2023 World Baseball Classic

Picked For You

Related