Ex-Patriots O-Lineman Lands With New Team After Waiver Claim

It didn’t take Hayden Howerton long to find a new NFL home.

Three days after being released by the New England Patriots, Howerton was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals, according to Monday’s NFL transaction wire.

Howerton, an undrafted interior offensive lineman out of SMU, signed to the Patriots’ practice squad in November after spending his rookie training camp with the Tennessee Titans. New England signed him to a future contract after the season but cut him less than two months later.

The 24-year-old Howerton has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game. He had been poised to compete for a roster spot in a Patriots position group that features centers David Andrews and Kody Russey and guards Mike Onwenu, Cole Strange and Chasen Hines.

NFL free agency officially opens next Wednesday, March 15. The Patriots are lacking at offensive tackle and could benefit from some additional interior depth, as well.