What Alex Cora Has Seen Differently Out Of Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo enters the 2023 season at somewhat of a crossroads in his career.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes that isn’t lost on Verdugo, who has put together solid seasons in the majors but has yet to make the jump to stardom like some expected.

“He understands that it’s a big year,” Cora told reporters Tuesday, per team-provided video. “I’m not saying he had a horrible year last year. He was actually really good toward the end. But there’s more there. This is a guy that people talked about him a few years ago in the Dodgers organization, kind of like a five-tool player. People go through stages and they learn. I do believe he learned his lesson last year. Like he said, he’s tired of people talking (expletive) about him. He’s going to put in work and go out there and play.”

Cora even called out Verdugo, who batted .280 with 11 home runs and 74 RBIs in 2022, at the end of last season and that seems to have paid dividends so far. Cora noticed Verdugo being in better physical shape than in his previous three spring trainings with the Red Sox.

“He checked box No. 1. You guys see him, he’s moving well,” Cora said. “He’s getting ready for the tournament (World Baseball Classic) but at the same time, he’s getting ready for the season. We’re very pleased where he’s at. Great attitude. He has always had a great attitude but I think, physically, it’s a lot different than last year and I do believe he feels a lot better than the last few years.”

Cora can already see Verdugo’s change in approach making a difference and helping set him up to possibly take the next step this upcoming season.

“I think physically, get his body in a position to be ready for spring training,” Cora said. “He changed a few things: his routines, his nutrition, all that. He can feel it now, swing-wise. He’s moving well.”