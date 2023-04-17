Five Reasons Bruins Will Win Stanley Cup To Cap Historic 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins will win the 2023 Stanley Cup.
This hardly qualifies as a hot take after Boston steamrolled its competition throughout the regular season, setting an NHL record for wins (65) and points (135) en route to securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. But the playoffs are a whole different beast. Each team is working with a clean slate, and the B’s will be tested early and often.
So, why the utmost confidence even as the stakes are raised and the pressure increases? Well, the Bruins, the heavy betting favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook (+340), are well positioned to carry their momentum into the playoffs and go on a deep run that culminates with them hoisting Lord Stanley.
Here are five reasons to believe Boston will be the NHL’s last team standing for the 2022-23 season.
Depth
Not only do the Bruins have exceptional top-end talent — up front, along the blue line and between the pipes. They’re also incredibly deep, an advantage that should serve them well in the playoffs, which oftentimes devolve into a war of attrition as injuries and fatigue inevitably mount.
Plenty of contenders across the NHL have a solid top six. The Bruins are no exception, with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Jake DeBrusk, David Pastrnak, David Krejci and Pavel Zacha comprising the top two lines. But Boston’s bottom six can wear down lesser opponents. And the Bruins’ defensive corps is awesome, anchored, of course, by two legitimate No. 1 options in Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm. Plus, their goaltending tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman is elite.
Experience
A lot of these guys have been in this position before. Bergeron, Marchand and Krejci were part of Boston’s most recent Stanley Cup-winning team in 2011. And plenty of other players on the Bruins’ roster are battle-tested, as well, with the B’s also advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019. Whether this year’s Bruins team can achieve championship glory remains to be seen. But they won’t be overwhelmed by the moment, that’s for sure.
Goaltending
Ullmark is the favorite to win this year’s Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie. And Swayman would be the top netminder on a lot of teams across the league. It’s an enviable position for the Bruins at a time when stellar play in the crease can steal a game and completely change the complexion of a series. Ullmark and Swayman won the William M. Jennings Trophy, awarded annually to the goaltenders who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season.
Penalty kill
The Bruins’ power play was inconsistent at times, representing one of the few question marks in an otherwise dominant regular season. They ranked 12th with the man advantage, scoring at a 22.2% clip. But Boston’s PK was tops in the NHL, killing off penalties 87.3% of the time, and it could be a huge factor in the playoffs when each shift is magnified and every power-play opportunity is precious.
Coaching
Jim Montgomery has pressed all the right buttons in his first season behind Boston’s bench. So, who are we to doubt the vibes now as the Bruins sit 16 wins shy of a Stanley Cup title? Montgomery undoubtedly will have some difficult decisions to make, especially when everyone is healthy, but the B’s clearly have bought into their head coach’s system and overall leadership. He trusts his veteran core, and the result has been a healthy, productive environment in which there’s no shortage of motivation.