Five Reasons Bruins Will Win Stanley Cup To Cap Historic 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins will win the 2023 Stanley Cup.

This hardly qualifies as a hot take after Boston steamrolled its competition throughout the regular season, setting an NHL record for wins (65) and points (135) en route to securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. But the playoffs are a whole different beast. Each team is working with a clean slate, and the B’s will be tested early and often.

So, why the utmost confidence even as the stakes are raised and the pressure increases? Well, the Bruins, the heavy betting favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook (+340), are well positioned to carry their momentum into the playoffs and go on a deep run that culminates with them hoisting Lord Stanley.

Here are five reasons to believe Boston will be the NHL’s last team standing for the 2022-23 season.

Depth

Not only do the Bruins have exceptional top-end talent — up front, along the blue line and between the pipes. They’re also incredibly deep, an advantage that should serve them well in the playoffs, which oftentimes devolve into a war of attrition as injuries and fatigue inevitably mount.

Plenty of contenders across the NHL have a solid top six. The Bruins are no exception, with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Jake DeBrusk, David Pastrnak, David Krejci and Pavel Zacha comprising the top two lines. But Boston’s bottom six can wear down lesser opponents. And the Bruins’ defensive corps is awesome, anchored, of course, by two legitimate No. 1 options in Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm. Plus, their goaltending tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman is elite.

Experience

A lot of these guys have been in this position before. Bergeron, Marchand and Krejci were part of Boston’s most recent Stanley Cup-winning team in 2011. And plenty of other players on the Bruins’ roster are battle-tested, as well, with the B’s also advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019. Whether this year’s Bruins team can achieve championship glory remains to be seen. But they won’t be overwhelmed by the moment, that’s for sure.