Most Insane Stats From Bruins’ Record-Setting Season

The Bruins’ top goal remains a Stanley Cup, but the amount of regular-season success had by the Black and Gold won’t soon be equaled in Boston or anywhere else in the NHL.

The B’s had arguably the most successful single regular season in league history, a campaign it capped Thursday night with a win in Montreal. Next up for the Bruins is a Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series with the Florida Panthers will Boston will begin what it hopes is a deep playoff run.

Before looking ahead to that, though, why not look back at a truly dominant regular season. The Bruins set NHL records for wins and points in a regular season, but that only tells a small part of the story. Dig deeper, and some of the achievements and milestones are simply astounding.

Let’s get into it.

The Bruins led the league in:

Wins

Points

Goals against

Penalty kill

Wins leading after first period

Wins leading after second period

Win percentage when leading after one period

Win percentage when leading after two periods

Win percentage when trailing after two periods

Wins when outshot by opponent

Wins when scoring first

Win percentage when scoring first

Wins when opponent scores first

Win percentage when opponent scores first

Win percentage in one-goal games

Records or achievements

–They ended the season on an eight-game winning streak. The Bruins finished the season with five win streaks of seven games or more, the most in NHL history

–The Bruins are the first team in NHL history with at least three road winning streaks of seven games or more in a single season

–Boston’s 31 road wins tied the NHL record (2005-06 Detroit Red Wings)

–The Bruins trailed by multiple goals in just 13 games this season

–Boston got at least a point in 70 of 82 games

–The Bruins finished the season with a plus-128 goal differential, the best mark for any team in the NHl since the 1995-96 Red Wings

–The next closest team in goal differential was Detroit, and the Bruins were plus-61 better than the Hurricanes. The Bruins are the third team in NHL history to finish with a differential of at least 60 better than the second-best team

–The 14-game home winning streak to start the season was an NHL record

–Thanks to Linus Ullmark and David Pastrnak, the Bruins are just the fifth team in NHL history to finish the season with the wins leader and a 60-goal scorer. The last team to do it was the 1992-93 Penguins behind Tom Barrasso and Mario Lemieux.

–Hampus Lindholm finished the season as a plus-49. It’s the best plus-minus by a Bruins player since Ray Bourque was a plus-51 in 1983-84.

(Hat tip to NHL Media Relations for a lot of those stats)