Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Believes Jakub Lauko Has Earned Spot ‘Rest Of The Way’

Jakub Lauko has done everything he can to make the most of his time while he’s with the Bruins.

The forward has contributed in essentially every way possible from scoring goals, winning puck battles, drawing penalties and even dropping the gloves and standing up for his teammates.

Lauko is aware of the circumstances surrounding his extended stay with the Bruins and knows his spot in the lineup isn’t guaranteed once Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno return from their lower-body injuries and the Black and Gold become healthy again.

But the 23-year-old certainly is making his case to remain in the lineup, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery wants Lauko in the lineup “the rest of the way.”

“There’s no question that Jakob Lauko has done a fantastic job and he’s gonna be with us almost undoubtedly the rest of the way because he’s earned it,” Montgomery told 92.9 The Ticket’s “Morning Roast” on Tuesday. “… Hopefully there’s opportunity for a few more. …”

Montgomery mentioned Marc McLaughlin and Oskar Steen as other options as well, but noted it would depend on some of the nagging injuries the veterans are facing and if they’ll get some extended rest before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

The Bruins have five games left in the regular season and we saw Patrice Bergeron get the weekend off in their pair of wins in order to rest some injuries he’s been dealing with. Brad Marchand and Hampus Lindholm also have rested of late, and it will be important for the Bruins to be as close to 100% healthy as possible for what hopefully will be a lengthy Cup run.