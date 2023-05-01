Alex Verdugo Feels Red Sox Are ‘Clicking’ After Win Vs. Guardians

The Boston Red Sox continue to fight in the standings, snagging a 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday to notch a fourth consecutive home win.

That knotted things up in the American League East between the Red Sox and New York Yankees, both sitting at 15-14 this season with 133 contests left in the campaign.

With Boston’s latest win featuring a gem start from Chris Sale, the best of the lineup’s ability to tackle runs across the board and a flawless 2 2/3 innings from the bullpen — John Schrieber, Ricard Bleier and Brennan Bernardino — the Red Sox appear to be gathering a sense of early season momentum. At least that’s how outfielder Alex Vergudo sees it.

“I think right now we’re just kind of clicking,” Alex Verdugo told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We got some good pitchers, we got some timely hitting and that’s what helps you win ballgames.”

Verdugo added: “Out hitters are doing what we do and putting up runs and today was a big day for Sale and our pitchers. When our pitchers got our back and then they’re doing the job attacking the strike zone, forcing the hitters to be uncomfortable, swing at their pitchers, is we’re in a good spot.”

Verdugo, who recorded the game-winning base knock (again) Saturday night against the Guardians, continues to flourish early on as Alex Cora’s leadoff man.

He went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs Sunday, being one of three Red Sox hitters — Christian Arroyo and Connor Wong were the others — to record a multi-hit performance. Verdugo is also batting .308 in 2023, recording hits in six of his last seven games.