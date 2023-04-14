Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Makes (Very Good) Case For All-NBA Selection

The Boston Celtics enjoyed a notable off period prior to the start of their run through the NBA playoffs.

While they waited for the league’s play-in tournament to conclude, there has been a lot of time for Celtics players, fans and media to take a look at things outside of Boston’s first-round matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. The most heavily-discussed topic? Jaylen Brown’s candidacy for All-NBA.

The conclusion of the regular season also marked the conclusion of voting for the NBA’s end-of-season awards and honors. Among them are All-NBA selections, where Brown’s candidacy has been in question due to the fact that he could fall under two different positional designations. Though that won’t be a problem under the new CBA, it is under the current one. So while some voters included Brown on their ballots, others have not.

That has led to questions as to whether Brown himself pays attention to the voting before the teams are announced. He doesn’t because he’s a firm believer that he’s earned a spot.

“For my own sanity I don’t keep up with it, but I would hope I’d be in the mix,” Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston on Twitter. “I think that winning, of course, is important, but if you look at the criteria for the last 20 years — I ultimately fit that criteria. I don’t even understand all the way why it’s somewhat of a debate.

“You’ve got a guy who’s averaging top 10 in scoring, second-best record in the league and is shooting the ball pretty efficiently from the field. I happily lead this team on and off the court. I think it should be a ‘proof is in the pudding’ type of thing. But I don’t let that control or dominate my thoughts, my goal this whole season wasn’t to be All-NBA, it was to get ready for the playoffs again.”

Brown is set to earn or lose a lot of money depending on his All-NBA status, as a selection would make him eligible to make approximately $10 million more per season. In turn, that would heavily incentivize him to remain with the Celtics via an extension, as they would be the only franchise allowed to make him such an offer.