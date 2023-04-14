Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

The Baltimore Orioles are facing off against the Chicago White Sox with an 8.5 run total. Mike Clevinger is pitching for the White Sox, so the big question is whether Baltimore can hit him. So far this early season, Clevinger has an ERA of 3.48 and hasn’t been striking out many batters while also walking too many.

His ground ball percentage is also low, which means that most batters are not hitting the ball on the ground, increasing the chances for extra-base hits.

While the big guys like Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, and Ryan Mountcastle in the middle of the lineup are always good bets, don’t sleep on some of the players later in the lineup order Austin Hays, Adam Frazier, and Ramon Urias. They have impressive numbers against right-handed pitching this year, with power stats.

Instead of stacking batters 2-3-4, it might be more profitable to stack 6-7-8 tonight at more plus-money percentages. Regardless, the Orioles need to get after Clevinger, who has struggled this season.