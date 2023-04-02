How New Collective Bargaining Agreement Will Affect NBA Bettors More things to bet on! by Keagan Stiefel 3 hours ago

The NBA is set to look a little bit different following a new agreement between the league and the National Basketball Players Association, locking things up through the end of the decade.

There’s good news and bad news, however. On the positive end, there will be no NBA lockout for the foreseeable future. On the negative end, there are some details to the new collective bargaining agreement that will have a significant effect on basketball bettors.

Let’s take a look at what those major changes are:

New things to bet on!

Welcome to the era of the in-season tournament, everyone!

Prize money for the championship team of the NBA's In-Season Tournament beginning in 2023-24 season: $500,000 per player, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2023

The rumors of the past few seasons are true, as NBA commissioner Adam Silver is finally making his dream come true and got the in-season tournament into this CBA. The NBA says the in-season tournament could arrive as soon as the 2023-24 season, with pool-play games baked into the regular-season schedule starting in November — with eight teams advancing to a single-elimination tournament in December. The Final Four will be held at a neutral site.

So, instead of waiting all the way until June to see your futures cash (or not), the NBA bettor will get two opportunities to bet on champions prior to the season.

Be wary of betting on DNP All-Stars!

This is an unfortunate one for you Lebron James stans out there.

NBA and NBPA have agreed to a minimum number of games played ? 65 games ? for players to be eligible to win major individual league awards such as MVP in the new CBA, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2023

It’s been practically a decade since the last time James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard or Steph Curry haven’t been near locks to be named to one of the All-NBA teams or to win any major awards. That might be changing. NBA stars will now have to play in 65 games or more to qualify for those awards. If that rule was in effect this season, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo would not yet qualify.

Perhaps Jayson Tatum is a real option moving forward.

Positionless basketball is real!

I know you’re used to hearing kids run around and talk about how basketball is positionless now, but there’s no more arguing it.

All-NBA teams will be positionless in the new collective bargaining agreement, with a 65-game minimum to be eligible for selection, sources tell me and @MikeVorkunov. https://t.co/OWyMT7tQMF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2023

This is another one that could play into the Celtics’ favor, as the All-NBA teams will consist of the 15 best players in the NBA; not six guards, six forwards and three centers. That opens up spots for more than just Nikola Jokic, Embiid and a random third center, and will not punish wings for being able to line up 2-4 in their teams lineups. Jaylen Brown, anybody?