Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Beat Capitals, Set New NHL Points Record

The Bruins can’t stop breaking records.

Boston captured its 133rd point of the year with a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The title s previously held by the Montreal Canadiens with 132 points back in the 1976-77 season.

Most wins in a season, most points in a season and Tuesday’s victory over the Caps set a franchise record with the Bruins’ 34th win at home this year.

The B’s power play continued to be dominant as both Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi scored on the man advantage. That marked six goals in the Bruins’ last 13 power play opportunities and the best rate in the NHL for the month of April.

Boston will play its final regular season game of the season Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET against the Canadiens. Catch all the action plus an hour of live coverage, live on NESN.

For more on the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Capitals, check out the video above!

