Four Takeaways From Another Bruins History-Making Win

Despite locking up the Presidents’ Trophy last month, the Bruins continued to play like they were fighting for a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
That trend continued Tuesday when Boston finished its final regular-season home game with a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals to set a new NHL points record with 133, breaking the Montreal Canadiens’ previous record of 132 that was held for nearly 50 years.
Head coach Jim Montgomery believed the Bruins chasing history would help them mentally prepare for playoffs, and didn’t want his team to take their feet off the gas just because their spot was guaranteed. Having something to play for probably has helped keep the B’s in their dominant form.
There was a lot to like from Tuesday’s win. Here are four takeaways:
The power play was strong
Montgomery wasn’t sure if the Bruins’ net-front presence was part of the power play struggles, but he might have unlocked a new dangerous component in Tyler Bertuzzi parking in front of the net. The forward scored Boston’s second goal on the man advantage on a beautiful rebound that Charlie Lindgren had so chance at.
The chemistry Bertuzzi has shown with David Pastrnak is noticeable. It’s as if they’ve been playing with one another for years and not a few games after David Krejci went down with a lower-body injury that will keep him sidelined through the regular season.
“It’s been working really well, we’re just trying to find each other,” Bertuzzi told reporters after the game. “I know he’s good at getting open and finding the areas. I just try to support him as much as possible. …”
Brad Marchand ended his scoreless drought to get things going on the power play when he made it a 1-0 game. It was the first time in 16 games Marchand found the back of the net. Though a bit uncharacteristic for him, he knew he just had to laugh it off and not let it get to him too much.
The power play was one aspect of the Bruins’ game that had fans a bit worried with the playoffs around the corner. After all, there were games this season that if they had cashed in on a power play opportunity, the outcome could have been vastly different. But now that they seem to have found their groove of late, Montgomery seems rather confident.
Linus Ullmark is fine
Bruins fans held their breath when Ullmark was removed from the game in the third period after sliding awkwardly into the post. He wasn’t on the ice for the postgame hug after Jeremy Swayman closed out the game — though Hampus Lindholm filled in nicely — and didn’t return for the shirts off our back ceremony after the win.
It’s nothing to worry about, though.
“It was just precautionary,” Montgomery told reporters. “He’s gonna be fine.”
Montgomery noted that Ullmark had some muscle tightening but there was zero concern about his status for the playoffs.
Ullmark has been dominant for the Bruins all season, leading the NHL with a 1.89 goals-against average and .938 save percentage. He’s the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy and has been a driving force for the Black and Gold’s success. Perhaps lost in the emotions of the game was the fact that the goalie amassed his 40th win of the season and became the second Bruins goalie to reach that mark.
Tomas Nosek hit a milestone
Nosek quietly has been having quite the year for the Bruins on the fourth line and hit his own milestone Tuesday night when he scored and notched an assist, bringing his career point total to 100.
“It felt pretty good. It’s not happening very often,” Nosek told reporters. “So, I try to enjoy the moment. Now it’s behind me, and our focus is on the next game and the big picture.”
His assist was a pretty slick saucer pass to Garnet Hathaway who finished it off for the goal.
Nosek is making the most out of every time he’s on the ice, especially at the faceoff dot. The forward has won 59.3% of them and is one of the leading penalty killers for Boston. His presence doesn’t always show up on the scoresheet, but he’s having that kind of season where he’s helping beyond the box score.
History made — again
The Bruins set the precedent and now sit atop the NHL after making more league history. The win Tuesday night bumped the Black and Gold’s point total to 133, officially breaking the Canadiens’ 132 set during the 1976-77 season.
The ’70s Habs teams were filled with Hall of Fame players and Montgomery, who grew up in Montreal, knows what the Bruins are doing is something that shouldn’t be looked down on.
“I think of all the Hall of Famers on those teams and then Scotty (Bowman) behind the bench and going to the old Montreal Forum, thinking about how great those teams are/were and how we’ve surpassed that total,” Montgomery told reporters. “It’s significant because those were dominant, dominant hockey teams.”
Now it’s the Bruins that teams will look to when it comes to records and dominance.