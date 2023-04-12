Four Takeaways From Another Bruins History-Making Win

Despite locking up the Presidents’ Trophy last month, the Bruins continued to play like they were fighting for a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

That trend continued Tuesday when Boston finished its final regular-season home game with a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals to set a new NHL points record with 133, breaking the Montreal Canadiens’ previous record of 132 that was held for nearly 50 years.

Head coach Jim Montgomery believed the Bruins chasing history would help them mentally prepare for playoffs, and didn’t want his team to take their feet off the gas just because their spot was guaranteed. Having something to play for probably has helped keep the B’s in their dominant form.

There was a lot to like from Tuesday’s win. Here are four takeaways:

The power play was strong

Montgomery wasn’t sure if the Bruins’ net-front presence was part of the power play struggles, but he might have unlocked a new dangerous component in Tyler Bertuzzi parking in front of the net. The forward scored Boston’s second goal on the man advantage on a beautiful rebound that Charlie Lindgren had so chance at.

Tyler took care of it. pic.twitter.com/bOdiKPmLJh — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2023

The chemistry Bertuzzi has shown with David Pastrnak is noticeable. It’s as if they’ve been playing with one another for years and not a few games after David Krejci went down with a lower-body injury that will keep him sidelined through the regular season.