What Tyler Bertuzzi Believes Makes Bruins Such A Special Team

Another day, another record-setting win for the Boston Bruins.

Two days after setting a new high mark for victories in a single NHL season, the Bruins established the league’s new points record. Boston moved up to 133 on the campaign with its Tuesday night home win over the Washington Capitals and jumped one point ahead of the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, who held the record for nearly five decades.

After the historic tilt, Tyler Bertuzzi explained what he believes separates the Bruins from the rest of the pack.

“I think just our depth,” Bertuzzi told reporters, per a team-released video. “The great leadership in this room, goaltending’s been good all year. Everyone’s just buying in and doing their job.”

Boston certainly will need to lean on its depth, excel in between the pipes and have every player locked in on the task at hand if it wants to cap off this unprecedented season with the Stanley Cup. And there’s no reason to believe that won’t be the case for the Bruins, as they kept their foot on the gas even after locking up the Presidents’ Trophy a few weeks ago.

The B’s have one game left before they embark on their playoff journey. NESN’s full coverage of Thursday’s regular-season finale in Montreal begins at 6 p.m. ET.