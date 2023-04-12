2023 RBC Heritage Golf Odds Power Rankings: Rahm Looking to Carry Over Masters Win by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

After an impressive performance at The Masters, Jon Rahm will look to carry that success over to the RBC Heritage, where he’s listed as a co-favorite. Here are the top 10 players’ odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to win this week.

1. (Tie) Scottie Scheffler (+850)

It was an uncharacteristically poor performance for Scottie Scheffler at The Masters after winning the green jacket last year. Washing that outing from your memory is necessary here because he’s still the top-ranked golfer in the world for a reason.

1. (Tie) Jon Rahm (+850)

Jon Rahm put on a show at The Masters and captured the second Major of his young career. Looking to win back-to-back weekends, Rahm is listed as a co-favorite with Scheffler to win the RBC Heritage at +850.

3. Patrick Cantlay (+1100)

Patrick Cantlay had a solid showing at The Masters, where he finished T-14th, which would have been better if he didn’t shoot 75 in his final round. He’s a legitimate threat to win this tournament and has the third-shortest odds at +1100.

4. (Tie) Jordan Spieth (+1800)

Jordan Spieth was in the running last weekend at Augusta until he shot a 76 in his third round. An impressive 66 on Sunday led him to a T-4th finish, which he’ll be looking to build on at the RBC Heritage and is listed at +1800 to win it.

4. (Tie) Collin Morikawa (+1800)

Collin Morikawa has five career wins on the PGA Tour and is coming off finishing in the top 10 at The Masters. He’s consistently a threat to take tournaments, and that’s no different here, where he sits in a tie with the fourth-shortest odds at +1800.

6. Cameron Young (+2000)

Cameron Young has yet to record a victory on the PGA Tour, but the time is coming for the immensely talented 25-year-old. He boasts +2000 odds to win the Heritage and will be looking to build on a top-ten finish at The Masters.

7. (Tie) Viktor Hovland (+2500)

There was a lot to like about Viktor Hovland’s game at The Masters. The Norwegian product has three career victories on the PGA Tour, and this is a course he can undoubtedly take advantage of, leading to his odds being the seventh-shortest at +2500.

7. (Tie) Xander Schauffele (+2500)

The 29-year-old finished T-10th at The Masters after shooting four-under par for the tournament. Xander Schauffele is one of the top threats on tour, and there’s value in targeting him to win the RBC Heritage at +2500.

9. (Tie) Justin Thomas (+2600)

After a meltdown in his second round at The Masters, Justin Thomas ultimately missed the cut. He’s far too talented to have another poor showing at this tournament, where he’s listed at a very appetizing +2600.

9. (Tie) Sungjae Im (+2600)

The 25-year-old Sungjae Im has two victories on the PGA Tour. He’s somewhat of a boom or bust type of play, but the value is unquestionable there for him to be a solid pick to win the tournament at +2600.

Top Ten Odds to Win RBC Heritage