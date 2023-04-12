Former Red Sox Hopes To Rejoin Organization ‘In Some Capacity’

Rich Hill’s days with the Red Sox might not be over.

Hill, a veteran left-hander pitching in his 19th Major League Baseball season, has three stints with Boston under his belt, including the 2022 campaign in which he was a full-time starter for the Red Sox. On a recent episode of the “Fenway Rundown” podcast, Hill admitted staying in Boston for 2023 was “priority No. 1” in the offseason, but he ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

However, the Massachusetts native has his sights set on latching back on with the Red Sox organization down the road.

“As I’ve always said, I love this organization, I love the city, grew up here,” Hill told host Chris Cotillo, as transcribed by MassLive. “Seeing what ownership has done since I’ve been a young kid here is incredible. To change the face of the organization and turning the culture into a winning culture is something the kids now are able to see and grow up with which is great.

“(The Red Sox) have always been good to myself, they’ve always been great to my family, great to our sons. Yeah, I could see myself here in some capacity, whatever that might be down the road. Certainly when we get there, we’ll cross that bridge.”

Hill didn’t have to wait long for a return to Fenway Park following his latest Red Sox exit, as the Pirates made a trip to Boston for their second series of the season. And it surely must have been an enjoyable one for the 43-year-old southpaw, as the Bucs earned a three-game sweep.