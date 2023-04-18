Mac Jones, Patriots Offense Have ‘Clean Slate’ Under Bill O’Brien

“This is something that I’m really excited about,” said O’Brien, who spent the last two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. “Working with this staff, working with these players. Every year’s new. Every year’s new. That’s the way the NFL’s set up. ? Every year’s a new year, and that’s what this is. We’re all starting with a clean slate, fresh start, and it’s really not anything about what’s gone on in the past. It’s more about moving forward. That’s our theme. That’s one of our themes of our offense is to move forward. That’s what we’re doing.”

That “clean slate” approach could also benefit a player like wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who was excellent in Josh McDaniels’ 2021 Patriots offense but fell out of favor with Patricia and company last season.

O’Brien offered a similar response when asked about Jones’ on-field displays of emotion, which intensified late in the season when the young signal-caller grew increasingly frustrated with Patricia and Judge.

“I think it goes back to — and I’m telling you when I say this — (on Monday) we started, and it really is a clean slate,” O’Brien said. “However you played or however you coached or whatever you did in the past, in the end, it’s all about what we’re going to do starting (now).

“For 2 1/2 months when I got hired, we were in this office next door meeting as an offensive staff, getting to know each other and things like that. Now, we get a chance to meet with the players. It’s all brand new. Every year’s new. Football is a game of emotion at times. That’s just what football is. But at the end of the day, this is a new year, this is a new start, and we’re excited about it.”

Jones recently said he’s excited to play for O’Brien, with whom he briefly overlapped at Alabama. O’Brien landed in Tuscaloosa while Jones was preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft, but the coach downplayed any relationship they were able to build during that stretch.

“When I first got hired, he was there getting ready for the draft,” O’Brien said. “I basically met him, he talked to me about the generalities of the offense and that was about it. I think this time period here, starting (Monday), this is the time where you really get to know all the players. So, relative to when I was (at Alabama) two years ago, he was there getting ready for the draft, I met him, and that was about it.”

The two now will get a chance to work closely together as the Patriots prepare for the 2023 season. O’Brien’s plan for New England’s offense will be a major storyline once on-field practices begin next month, as will the potential competition between Jones and backup Bailey Zappe, who played well in his four appearances last season.