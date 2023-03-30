Seven Cornerback Prospects Patriots Could Target In NFL Draft

As the 2023 NFL Draft draws closer, NESN.com is taking a closer look at this year’s crop of prospects to spotlight ones that could be on the New England Patriots’ radar.

For each position, we’ve highlighted potential Patriots targets on Day 1, Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) and Day 3 (Rounds 4-7), with the acknowledgment that some players could wind up going earlier or later come draft day.

Next up: cornerbacks.

DAY 1

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

6-foot-0, 181 pounds

2022 stats: 42 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass breakups (12 games)

You could make a somewhat realistic case for the Patriots landing any corner in this draft — with Witherspoon the one exception. The consensus top player at his position, Witherspoon just put together one of the top seasons for a cornerback in recent college history. He gave up just 22 catches on 63 targets for 206 yards and zero touchdowns while racking up three picks and 14 pass breakups, per Pro Football Focus’ stat tracking. He almost certainly will be gone by the time New England picks at No. 14, meaning the Patriots must trade up in the draft if they want him.

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

6-foot-1, 197 pounds

2022 stats: 51 tackles, four interceptions and seven pass breakups (12 games)

Connected to the Patriots in multiple mock drafts, Gonzalez checks a ton of boxes and met with New England staffers in early March at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. With their top three corners — Jonathan, Marcus and Jack Jones — all under 6 feet, the Patriots would be well-served to land a tall, prototypical boundary corner who can match up with elite receivers. Gonzalez is that kind of player thanks to his size, talent and athleticism. Perhaps the fastest corner in the draft, Gonzalez posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine.