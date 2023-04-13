Patriots Mock Draft 5.0: Top Wideout Prompts Change In Day 1 Strategy

The New England Patriots’ preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft is nearly complete.

The pro day circuit is over. Prospect visits will be wrapping up soon. Before long, the Patriots will have their draft board finalized.

With Round 1 of the draft now just two weeks away, here is our latest attempt at predicting which players the Patriots will select.

Previous mock drafts: 1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0 | 4.0

(Advanced stats via Pro Football Focus and The Athletic draft guides.)

First round, 14th overall: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

In our first four Patriots mocks, we shied away from taking a wide receiver on Day 1. That just doesn’t feel like a swing Bill Belichick would take, seeing as his first 23 drafts featured just one first-round wideout (N’Keal Harry, 2019). But perhaps a shift in strategy is overdue. A true game-changing receiver could transform the Patriots’ offense, and a talent like Smith-Njigba could be hard to pass up if he’s still available at No. 14, especially if some of the top offensive tackles and cornerbacks are off the board.

Smith-Njigba isn’t a can’t-miss prospect. The hamstring injury that wiped out most of his 2022 season is concerning, and he might not have a ton of positional versatility after operating almost exclusively out of the slot in college. But he’s a fantastic route-runner with unmatched quickness and the skills to become, as NFL Media’s Eric Edholm put it, “a juiced-up version of Julian Edelman” for New England.