How Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts Reacted To Playing Shortstop For Dodgers

The short-handed Dodgers tried something new with Mookie Betts on Thursday.

The two-time World Series champion celebrated the birth of his baby boy Wednesday and didn’t start Los Angeles’ game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He was activated from the paternity list Thursday and showed up to the stadium during the first inning. He pinch hit in the top of the seventh inning for Luke Williams and took over at shortstop for the first time in his major league career.

“It was like a dream come true,” Betts told reporters, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “I got drafted as a shortstop and hadn’t seen it since like 2011. I’m happy we won.”

Betts added: “Grew up doing this, so it’s not new to me. It’s new to everyone else.”

The 30-year-old batted 1-for-2 on the night in the Dodgers’ 6-2 win over the Cubs, and he turned an impressive double play in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Shortstop @mookiebetts just turned a double play!



Yes, THAT Mookie Betts. pic.twitter.com/uVpbmGRw9d — MLB (@MLB) April 21, 2023

Betts occasionally had played second base since joining the Dodgers in a 2020 trade with the Red Sox. The Gold Glove outfielder also had played the position in Boston, but as he said, he was drafted by the Red Sox as a shortstop. However, he only played 13 games at the position when he was with the Lowell Spinners in 2012, and he primarily played second base when he was promoted from short-season Single-A.