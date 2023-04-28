How Patriots DBs Reacted To Christian Gonzalez Draft Pick

New England’s first-round draft pick seemingly was a hit among Patriots defensive backs past and present.

The Patriots on Thursday used the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Minutes after the pick was announced, DBs Adrian Phillips and Jalen Mills and recently retired safety Devin McCourty all voiced their approval on Twitter.

@chrisgonzo28 congrats Brodie let?s get to work?? — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) April 28, 2023

Love this pick?welcome to NE bro https://t.co/6CRDs9vsoa — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) April 28, 2023

Second-year cornerback Jack Jones, meanwhile, simply tweeted that he’s keeping jersey No. 13. He and Gonzalez both wore No. 0 in college.

Gonzalez, an elite athlete with the type of size (6-foot-1, 197 pounds), wasn’t expected to fall into the Patriots’ range. Most prominent draft analysts had him pegged as a top-10 pick and either the best cornerback prospect in this class or the second-best behind Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon (who went fifth overall to Seattle).