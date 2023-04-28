NFL Draft: Seahawks Nab the Best Route Runner in Jaxon Smith-Njigba by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Seattle Seahawks added another weapon to their impressive wide receiver room by selecting Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This move signifies their commitment to building their offense and providing quarterback Geno Smith with even more options.

However, while the Seahawks have been successful on the offensive side of the ball, they have struggled defensively, as evidenced by their playoff loss to San Francisco. Nevertheless, with the addition of Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks now have a formidable lineup that could create mismatch nightmares for opposing secondaries.

Smith-Njigba has been praised for being the best pure route runner in his class and has a talent for catching the football at its highest point. Despite their differing body statures, his ability to go up and get the football has drawn comparisons to Mike Williams. Furthermore, while JSN has struggled with drops, he has shown that he can step up in big games, an essential quality for a pure No. 1 receiver.

With the addition of Smith-Njigba to the Seahawks’ lineup, they now have a duo that could rival the likes of Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins. The Seahawks are committed to building a solid and competitive, offensively and defensively. They improved their secondary with the No. 5 overall pick when they selected cornerback, Devon Witherspoon.