Everybody Had Same Reaction To Patriots Trading Back In NFL Draft

It has become almost an annual tradition for the New England Patriots on the first night of the NFL draft.

So it took nobody by surprise that with the Patriots on the clock at No. 14 overall, Bill Belichick traded back in the draft. Belichick orchestrated a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, moving back three spots in the first round to No. 17 while also picking up an extra fourth-round pick in this year’s draft.

With it not being a shocking move by the Patriots, it resulted in nearly everyone on social media having the same reaction to the trade:

Death, taxes and the Patriots trading back in the first round of the #NFLDraft — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) April 28, 2023

To the surprise of nobody, the Patriots trade down. https://t.co/194ZHYhY3W — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) April 28, 2023

Pats trade back with the Steelers because of course they did. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 28, 2023

Patriots trade down from 14. Time is a flat circle — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 28, 2023

The Patriots sure had options at No. 14 overall that could fill needs on their team. Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who the Steelers wound up taking, along with highly touted Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez were still available.

But obviously Belichick either isn’t enamored with those players or believes he could still get Gonzalez a few picks later. Either way, it was another on-brand move by Belichick on draft night.