Why Christian Gonzalez Looks Like Slam Dunk Pick For Patriots

— Gonzalez is extremely athletic. He didn’t take part in agility drills like the three-cone and short shuttle pre-draft, but his 40-yard dash ranked in the 89th percentile among cornerbacks, and his vertical and broad jump both ranked in the 95th percentile or better, per Mockdraftable. His height also was in the 89th percentile, with his weight, arm length, wingspan and hand size all 68th percentile or higher.

— Gonzalez started all 30 games he played in over his three collegiate seasons (two at Colorado, one at Oregon) and the only game he missed was due to a bowl-game opt-out. The Patriots love draft prospects with multiple years of starting experience, especially in Round 1. Gonzalez still is young, though. He doesn’t turn 21 until June. All but one of the Patriots’ draft picks last year were at least 22 when their rookie season began, and several were 24.

— In his lone season with the Ducks, Gonzalez had four interceptions and 11 passes defended. He played mostly as an outside cornerback (501 snaps, per Pro Football Focus) but did see some time in the slot (139). Scouting reports praise his size, fluidity, ball skills and physicality. Here’s his entry on Jeremiah’s big board:

Gonzalez is a tall and fluid cornerback with excellent ball skills. He is physical in press coverage, but can easily flip his hips and stay in position down the field. He does a nice job finding and playing the ball when his back is to the quarterback. He has excellent hands to attack and take the ball away. In off coverage, he isn’t super twitchy on his plant-and-drive; he’s more of a smooth mover than a dynamic/explosive closer. He is a very willing and physical tackler against the run. Overall, Gonzalez gave up some plays early in the 2022 campaign, but he improved throughout the year and should be a quality Day 1 starting cornerback.

In his introductory Zoom call, Gonzalez described himself as “somebody that’s versatile, fast, long, tall, that can move around.”

“Somebody that loves to learn,” he added, “and just wants to learn all the nuances of the defense and how they all build together.”

— The Patriots had inside info on Gonzalez from new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who was Oregon’s O-line coach and assistant head coach last season. While Klemm didn’t coach Gonzalez directly, he surely relayed a positive review to head coach Bill Belichick.

Gonzalez is just the second cornerback the Patriots have drafted in the first round under Belichick (Devin McCourty, 2010). He’ll be expected to develop into the Pro Bowl-caliber cover man that New England has featured for much of the Belichick era (Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Aqib Talib, Darrelle Revis, Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson) but notably lacked a year ago.