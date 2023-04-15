Jaylen Brown Pays Homage To Celtics Legend With Game 1 Sneakers

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown decided to pay tribute to a Celtics legend in a unique way as Boston opened up its postseason Saturday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden.

Brown sported a creative pair of sneakers that had an image of himself alongside all-time NBA legend Bill Russell, who died in July at the age of 88. Brown also had Russell’s No. 6, which is retired across the league, on the top of his sneakers.

You can check out Brown’s sneakers courtesy of video from the NBC Sports Boston Camera Guys:

Jaylen Brown?s shoes have a picture of him and Bill Russell and the number 6 on the toe. Great way to honor the legendary Celtic pic.twitter.com/IadWqJC4t9 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) April 15, 2023

It was a fitting tribute from Brown, especially with the Celtics looking to make a second consecutive run to the NBA Finals, a place where Russell thrived during his 13 seasons in the NBA. Russell personified winning, finishing his illustrious career with 11 championships.

And by donning those sneakers, Brown sure hopes to embody the great Russell and those winning ways this postseason.