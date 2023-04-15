Did Yankees’ Domingo Germán Get Away With Using Sticky Stuff?

Are the Yankees going to find themselves in a sticky (pun intended) situation?

Domingo Germán was dealing for New York in its game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. So much so, in fact, that it appeared the umpires didn’t want to interfere with Germán’s outing, who tossed three perfect innings to begin the contest.

Pitchers are routinely checked after each inning to ensure they don’t have any sort of sticky substance on their hands after Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of it last year. But cameras and the internet picked up on the umpires seemingly telling Germán that he needed to wash his hands.

"You have to wash your hands." ? Pretty crazy.pic.twitter.com/c9KMS88Cy3 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 15, 2023

Read his lips: ?I told you to wipe it off.? https://t.co/53VnRFdIuy — Cory Provus (@CoryProvus) April 15, 2023

That’s a little suspicious.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli grew frustrated with how long the check was going, and ended up getting ejected as a result. Honestly, seems like the wrong person was removed from the game.