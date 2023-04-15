Did Yankees’ Domingo Germán Get Away With Using Sticky Stuff?

Are the Yankees going to find themselves in a sticky (pun intended) situation?
Domingo Germán was dealing for New York in its game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. So much so, in fact, that it appeared the umpires didn’t want to interfere with Germán’s outing, who tossed three perfect innings to begin the contest.
Pitchers are routinely checked after each inning to ensure they don’t have any sort of sticky substance on their hands after Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of it last year. But cameras and the internet picked up on the umpires seemingly telling Germán that he needed to wash his hands.
That’s a little suspicious.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli grew frustrated with how long the check was going, and ended up getting ejected as a result. Honestly, seems like the wrong person was removed from the game.
Adding fuel to the fire was Germán’s spin rate dipping on his pitches after he was told to wash his hands. He did lose the perfect game — and the no-hitter — in the sixth. He struck out a career-high 11 batters in the Yankees’ 6-1 win over Minnesota.
It’s unsure if anything will come of the entire incident, but we’re sure this isn’t the last we’ll hear of it.