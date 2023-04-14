Why Suns Would Represent Celtics’ Biggest Challenge In NBA Finals

It’s far from a foregone conclusion that the Boston Celtics will make a second consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals.

They still have a pretty good shot of getting there, though. But if the Celtics wind up on that elevated stage again, it certainly wouldn’t be a cakewalk.

The West is more wide open than in recent years, but there’s one team in particular that poses a significant challenge to Boston if it met the Celtics in the Finals. The second the Phoenix Suns landed Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, they immediately became the biggest threat to the Celtics from the Western Conference.

Not many teams can boast the level of talent the Suns now possess with the foursome of Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. Not to mention Phoenix also has a solid supporting cast with Cameron Payne, Terrence Ross and T.J. Warren coming off the bench.

But acquiring Durant could be the missing piece to a Suns squad that made it to the NBA Finals two seasons ago. He sure looks it so far despite missing 12 games. Since joining Phoenix, the Suns have yet to lose a game in which Durant plays in. They even beat the top-seeded Denver Nuggets twice with Durant.

It’s not a surprise that Durant is a complete difference-maker and this could be one of his best shots to capture another ring with the 34-year-old being on the back nine of his career. That could serve as plenty of motivation — the same for Paul — for the two-time NBA champ, who averaged 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season.

Putting Durant alongside a phenomenal scorer in Booker (27.8 ppg) gives the Suns a one-two punch that can match Boston’s star-studded duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That alone should have the Celtics hoping they avoid the Suns in a possible Finals matchup.