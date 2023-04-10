Odell Beckham Jr. Contract: Reported Details Of Pact With Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. is heading to the Baltimore Ravens, and the wideout is earning a respectable sum to do so.

The Ravens announced Sunday night they agreed to a one-year deal with Beckham, who didn’t play during the 2022 campaign after suffering a torn ACL in February 2022. Beckham enters his age-30 season after having not played in a full season since 2019.

It makes the reported contract he received even more notable for the pass-catcher and his team of representatives.

The deal includes a $13.835 million signing bonus, $1.165 million base salary and $3 million in reachable incentives, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Beckham will make at least $15 million and as much as $18 million during the 2023 campaign.

The Ravens made sure to push the deal across the finish line with Beckham reportedly set to meet with the New York Jets. Beckham reportedly reached out to the Jets and gave them a chance to match Baltimore’s offer, but New York didn’t budge and thus Beckham agreed to join the Ravens.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who Baltimore signed to a non-exclusive franchise tag this offseason, seemingly appreciated the addition. Reports have surfaced about how the signing of Beckham likely was completed with the expectation Jackson would be back in Baltimore despite his future with the franchise still being in question.