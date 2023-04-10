NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Contacted Jets Before Joining Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. officially made his free agency decision Sunday, but didn’t leave any stone unturned before making that decision.

Beckham signed with the Baltimore Ravens, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $15 million with $3 million in possible incentives.

But before choosing to sport Ravens purple next season, Beckham reportedly reached out to the New York Jets, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. Beckham contacted the Jets on Saturday night, giving New York one final chance to match Baltimore’s offer, however, the organization didn’t budge.

Previously during league meetings in Arizona, Beckham was spotted meeting face-to-face with the Jets, who’d expressed interest in the star wideout. The link became its strongest at that point following the reported list of wide receivers, given to the Jets, from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who remains disgruntled and patient for a departure from the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets wisely have no desire of running it back with Zach Wilson as their primary signal-caller.

Yet, with Beckham off the market, the Jets will have to look elsewhere. They already have last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Garett Wilson committed to a four-year, $20 million contract. Therefore, adding Beckham for nearly the entirety of that deal clearly became a price the Jets weren’t willing to pay. Plus it’s likely that he would’ve been New York’s No. 2 option, behind Wilson if added.

Beckham missed out on last season, first due to a torn ACL injury suffered during Super Bowl LVI, then a year-long contract dispute with the Los Angeles Rams, which sent the 30-year-old back to the free agency market.