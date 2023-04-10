NBA Western Conference Play-In Starts with a Bang by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Who doesn’t like a good Cinderella story? The NBA has finally caught on to what millions of March Madness fans have been preaching for years. Sure, the Play-In Tournament doesn’t have the same sheer volume as the Round of 64, but it adds another element of randomness, drama, and potential upsets, which can translate to a plus-money paradise.

Everyone is not a fan of the format, most famously The King himself. LeBron James spouted off on the Association’s think-tank, saying, “Whoever came up with that s— needs to be fired,” back in 2021 when first introduced. I’ll put the odds at -20000 LeBron’s issue had something to do with the fact the then 36-year-old had to add a few more Fitbit steps to lead his 7-seeded Lakers to the playoffs to defend LA’s bubble title.

LA won their play-in game that year before getting bounced in six to the eventual WC champs, the Phoenix Suns.

I’ll put the odds at -25000 the future Hall of Famer wasn’t complaining about running through a weak Eastern Conference with his super team in the Miami Heat or some of those top Cleveland Cavaliers squads before heading west.

Now, partially thanks to being unable to get things done against LA’s other team last week led by Kawhi Leonard, who you know is hella happy his Clippers finished above the play-in, the Lakers find themselves in familiar territory. Back in the Play-In Tournament and again the seventh seed.

For your first look at some non-make-believe odds, LeBron and Company are -7-point home favorites hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves. Maybe LBJ is not the only man mad at the prospects of play-in.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert simmered up like an overcooked souffle on Sunday. The French big man punched teammate Kyle Anderson during a win, yup, a win yesterday over fellow play-inners, the New Orleans Pelicans. The two teams were already assured of the play-in but battling for the West’s second-best spot.

And nope, it wasn’t the type of “Hey, we got the eight seed!” scrum celebration punch either. Granted, Gobert didn’t know the T’wolves would go on to win the game and improve their position during the froggy timeout but come on, man. If you have not seen it, do yourself a favor and check it out.

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

So instead of a guaranteed first-round series with the top-seeded Denver Nuggets, which would be the case in a pre-Play-In universe, Minnesota has to beat the Lakers tomorrow to get the seven seed and meet the Memphis Grizzlies. If they lose as +225 moneyline underdogs, Minny must take out the winner of the No. 9 (Pelicans) and No. 10 (Oklahoma City Thunder). New Orleans is a -5-point home favorite over OKC.

New Orleans and Minnesota seem destined to be on a collision course (pun intended) for a fist-gate rematch in the same building this week. For those more concerned with the spread count than the punch count, the T’wolves were -3.5-point favorites over the Pels on Sunday. That number will certainly slide closer to a pick ’em should Gobert not be allowed to return from his team-imposed hiatus.

The T’wolves spread against the Lakers feels like Gobert’s absence is already baked in, again like a souffle.

Somewhere I see Nikola Jokic waiting for the eventual eighth seed, eating popcorn and laughing.

All odds Courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook.