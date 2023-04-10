Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Approves Of Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

Maybe it’s time to pump the brakes on the idea of Lamar Jackson departing from the Baltimore Ravens after all.
The Ravens made their biggest offseason splash, signing wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year, $15 million contract on Sunday. And it appears as though this move got the sign of approval from Jackson, who facetime called new teammate Beckham and posted a photo of that call on his Instagram account.
Beckham dropped a comment on that post, writing “SHEEEEESH.”
The Ravens also shared the first moment between the new Baltimore teammates, on Twitter.
Beckham took matters into his own hands, breaking the news of his offseason destination by sharing a picture of his son, Zydn, sporting a Jackson jersey on Instagram, which the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback reposted himself.
Jackson has always been seen in high regard by Beckham, who five years ago, questioned where the 2019 MVP fell (No. 32 overall) in the 2018 NFL draft.
But despite having spent the entirety of his five-year NFL career with the Ravens, Jackson flirted with the idea of taking his talents elsewhere this offseason. And all it took was one tweet for Jackson to fire away and request a trade from Baltimore in March.
“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” Jackson tweeted.
Ravens president Sashi Brown quickly responded, assuring on the organization’s behalf, that Baltimore would make the necessary efforts to retain Jackson for years to come.
After being set to earn $32.4 million from the Ravens in 2023, Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.