Patriots Defenders React To Jets’ Reported Trade For Aaron Rodgers

After reportedly acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers on Monday evening, the New York Jets undoubtedly are a better team now than they were one day prior.

New England Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux acknowledged just that shortly after the Rodgers trade was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Division just got better ..” Mills tweeted. “Let’s Get It!!”

Godchaux added: “Draft Day starting already I see! AFC EAST will be a great division!”

The Jets acquired Rodgers in a deal that included six draft picks. Most notably, New York and Green Bay swapped first-round selections in Thursday night’s 2023 NFL Draft while the Packers received a 2024 conditional second-rounder that could become a first-rounder next April if Rodgers’ plays 65% of snaps for the Jets this season. The Packers also were granted a second- and sixth-rounder in 2023 while parting with a fifth-rounder.