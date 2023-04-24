Hawks Guard Dejounte Murray Suspended For Game 5 Vs. Celtics

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray failed to contain his anger at the end of Game 4 and it might hinder Atlanta’s playoff chances against the Celtics.

After Boston defeated Atlanta on Sunday, Murray aggressively approached NBA official Gediminas Petraitis as both teams walked off the court. Murray was captured on video bumping Petraitis while also directing words toward him, understandably questioning whether or not the league would allow him to play in Atlanta’s do-or-die Game 5 Tuesday night in Boston.

The suspension was explained by a statement released by the league Monday evening:

“Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

“… Murray will serve his suspension Tuesday, April 25 when the Hawks visit the Celtics for Game 5 of the series at TD Garden.”

Removing Murray from the picture with the Celtics already in control of the series, 3-1, is a major victory for Boston. With Murray no longer a worry for the C’s, the Hawks — and particularly Trae Young — are even more pressured to find some source of reliable offense to counter Boston’s star power and depth.

Murray averaged 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc through four playoff games against Boston. He’s also recorded 2.3 steals, being Atlanta’s undisputed best two-way performer of the series.