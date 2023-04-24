NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Traded From Packers To Jets For Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers on Monday reportedly traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in a move that’s been months in the making.

The Jets and Packers swapped first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with Green Bay now set to draft No. 13 overall and New York scheduled at No. 15, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If Rodgers is behind center for 65% of the snaps during New York’s 2023 campaign, the Packers will receive the Jets’ 2024 first-rounder otherwise it will be a second-rounder next year.

The Packers also will receive the Jets’ 2023 second- and sixth-round picks.

The Jets receive Green Bay’s 2023 fifth-rounder this year in addition to Rodgers and the pick swap.

The fact the NFL draft was used as a sort of deadline should come as no surprise. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst expressed how the organization expected to have the deal done before the draft started.

Rodgers went on the “Pat McAfee Show” on March 15 and revealed he intended to play for the Jets this season. At the time, the four-time NFL MVP noted how the Packers knew of his intentions and were holding the deal up in hopes of getting more in a trade.