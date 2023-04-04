Patriots Reportedly Shopped Mac Jones In Trade Talks With Multiple Teams

The idea of the Patriots moving on from Mac Jones this offseason no longer is pure fantasy.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio on Tuesday published a report in which he offered additional details on the rumored tension between Jones and New England head coach Bill Belichick. Shortly afterward, Florio reported that Belichick has shopped the young quarterback in trade talks with multiple teams.

Florio didn’t specify whether the efforts to trade Jones are ongoing or in the rearview mirror.

“Following the posting of the item regarding the lingering tension between coach Bill Belichick and the 2021 first-rounder, more information has trickled in,” Florio wrote. “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Belichick has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason. The full list of potential destinations isn’t known. The teams mentioned as potential destinations were the Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers, and Commanders.”

Jones reportedly angered Belichick during the 2022 season by seeking external counsel amid the dysfunction created by offensive coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Belichick was noncommittal when asked about the 2021 first-round pick during and after the campaign. Most recently, he indicated that Jones and Bailey Zappe could engage in a quarterback competition during training camp.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has taken a different approach, repeatedly praising Jones while expressing optimism about the chances of the 24-year-old rebounding in 2023.